Donna J. Wade GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Donna Jean Wade, 78, of Grandview Drive in Granville, New York, passed away on March 7, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital. She was born on Oct. 6, 1943, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Roscoe and Nina (Beayon) Wade. Ms. Wade had three sisters and six brothers. She was predeceased by her sister, Debbie Wade; and two brothers, Roy Wade and Roscoe Wade Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Albert Deo. Survivors include two sisters, Patricia Wade and Beverly Deo, both of Granville, New York; four brothers, Rocky (Mary) Wade, of Salem, New York, Ronnie (Debbie) Wade, of Hampton, New York, Ricky (Patricia) Wade, of Middletown, Vermont, Randy (Jill) Wade, of Fort Ann, New York; two sisters-in-law, Diane Wade, of Granville, New York, and Barb Wade, of Arkansas; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She enjoyed coloring, looking thru books and doing puzzles. She also loved spending time with her family. The family would like to send out a special thank you to everyone at Grandview Drive. Friends may call on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Burial will be in the Wells Cemetery.
