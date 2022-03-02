Donna Jean Roberts HARDWICK — Donna Jean Roberts, 68, of Hardwick, died peacefully on Feb, 8, 2022, at her home, after a brief illness. She was born on May 21, 1953, in Wiesbaden, Germany. Donna spent her early years with her family in Rutland before moving to Brandon, Vermont. She moved to Washington County in the late-1980s where she spent most of her adult life. Donna loved music and singing, shopping and trips to Maine. She loved close family and friends and a special thanks goes out to: Lisa and Dennis Maskell, Wanda Handy and her family, and Don and Cindy Rowell. Donna will be missed by many. Survivors include her sister, Cheryl Lanfear and husband Carl Jr., of Clarendon Springs; and brothers, Donald Roberts III and Christopher Roberts, both of Rutland. She was predeceased by her parents, Donald F. and Shirley Jean Roberts; as well as two brothers, Donald Roberts Jr. and Daniel Roberts. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice or Washington County Mental Health.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.