Donna L. Howe PROCTOR — Donna Lee Howe, 68, died July 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 18, 1951, in Proctor, the daughter of Donald L. and Helen (Macek) Howe. She was a longtime teacher at Neshobe School. Survivors include aunts, uncles and cousins. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in South Street Cemetery in Proctor, with the Rev. John Sanborn, pastor of Union Church of Proctor, officiating. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
