Donna L. Knipes RUTLAND TOWN — Donna Leigh Knipes died peacefully Feb. 8, 2020, with her husband at her side, following a recent diagnosis of cancer. She was born March 4, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Donald and Claire Smith. Donna graduated from Proctor High School in 1965 and shortly after, married her husband, Rod Knipes. Together, they raised two sons, Christopher and Brian. Donna worked at various jobs throughout her life, but her passion was breeding and showing dogs. She traveled the country, made many friends, won numerous awards and mentored many. Donna’s Rapidan Smooth Fox Terriers featured in the best Smooth pedigrees around the world. Donna was our google before there was Google. She had an amazing command of facts and was the one we all called for answers. She had an infectious laugh and wonderful smile that will be missed by all who knew her. Donna is survived by her husband, Rod, of 53 years; sons Christopher (Diane) Knipes and Brian Knipes; brothers Scott (Gladys) Smith and Andrew (Vivian) Smith; sister Melissa Cioffi; and granddaughter Reilly Knipes; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Peter Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rutland County Humane Society or The American Fox Terrier Club/Rescue in memory of Donna. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Ducharmefuneralhome.com.
