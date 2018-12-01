Donna L. (Whitman) Dufresne July 16, 1946 - Nov. 24, 2018 RUTLAND - Donna Lee (Whitman) Dufresne passed away early on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, surrounded by her four children, after courageously battling oral cancer for more than two years. Donna was born on July 16, 1946, to William and Mary Whitman, of Potsdam, NY. She was the oldest of three girls. She attended Raymond Elementary School, Norwood Norfork Central Junior High, later moving to Yuma, AZ, and finishing high school at Kofa High, Class of 1964. Eventually, she continued on to college in nursing at University of Arizona and Castleton College in Castleton, VT. She graduated with an LPN. She was a nurse at Porter Medical Center and then at Genesis Healthcare in Rutland, VT, for over 20 years. She is survived by her four boys Sean (Jennifer) Dufresne, Christopher Dufresne, Michael (Amanda) Dufresne and Jamie (Danielle) Dufresne; as well as great aunts and uncles; her two sisters; stepbrothers; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her best friend, Ellie Norton, who was by her side through the entire process. She was blessed to have a very large family that continues to gather in Potsdam every summer to celebrate. Visitors may call from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6, 2018, at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated to the American Cancer Society Hope House and/or the Rutland County Humane Society.
