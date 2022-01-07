Donna M. Boretos RUTLAND — The celebration of life for Donna M. Boretos, who died Dec. 26, 2021, was held Jan. 5, 2022, at Clifford Funeral Home. The Rev. Shirley Oskamp of United Methodist Church of Rutland officiated. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogy was read by Patty Hamilton-Rodgers.
