Donna M. Gordon RUTLAND — Donna Mae Gordon, 73, died Dec. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born in Troy, New York, Oct. 4, 1947, the daughter of Edward Gordon and Katherine (Hance) Gordon Viola. A longtime resident of Rutland, Ms. Gordon was employed by the Rutland City School District, primarily at Lincoln Elementary School where she was known as “The School Mother,” and by FW Woolworth as restaurant manager. She was an avid animal rescue supporter, having given a home to numerous dogs, cats and the occasional bird. She is survived by Louis Bannister of Albany, New York; Monica Brown of Rutland Town, Donna Lange of Worcester, New York, and Tracy Paige of Rome, New York, all of whom she loved as her own children. She is survived by a son, Rudolph Swanson of New York; as well as her sisters, Cynthia Notaro of Albany, New York, Gloria Sersich of Youngstown, Ohio, and Charmaine Morse of West Rutland; sisters-in-law, Geri Hance of North Clarendon and Cheryl Correllus of Concord, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Joseph Hance and Robert Correllus; a sister, Mary Gordon; nephew, Anthony Banhart; and stepfather, Alexander J. Farino. A memorial will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
