Donna M. Parker-Lagro RUTLAND - The funeral service for Donna Marie Parker-Lagro, 71, who died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland where calling hours will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Aden & Alex Lagro Trust, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.