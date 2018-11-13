Donna M. Parker-Lagro RUTLAND - Donna Marie Parker-Lagro, 71, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a 13-year battle with breast cancer. She was born in Springfield, VT, July 15, 1947, the daughter of Ernest “Joe” and Josephine (Nowak) Parker. Donna was a graduate of Black River High School class of 1965 and the Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing in Keene, NH, in 1968. She was a Registered Nurse employed at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Springfield Hospital, Gill Odd Fellows Home, Eden Park and The Pines at Rutland. Her nursing career roles included assistant director of Nursing, director of In-service Education, and Infection Control Management. Her favorite role in her career was teaching LNA courses at Eden Park and The Pines at Rutland. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus “Columbiettes,” VFW, American Legion Auxiliary, the Elks and the Loyal Order of the Moose Club. Her true passion in life was her family, especially being a loving and proud Nana to her grandsons. Surviving are her son, Don LaGro and wife Jennifer, of Hinesburg; a daughter, Veronica “Vicki” Lagro Howland; grandchildren Ryan Howland, Aden and Alex LaGro; a brother, Doug Parker, of Rutland; and her longtime companion, Louis Wierzbicki. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Ernest “Ernie” Parker; and by a sister, Sandra Parker Martin. Visiting hours will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in her family plot in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Contributions may be made to The Trustee of the Aden and Alex LaGro Trust, C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
