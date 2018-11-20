Donna M. Parker-Lagro rites RUTLAND - The funeral service for Donna Marie Parker-Lagro, 71, who died Nov. 11, 2018, was held Saturday, Nov 17, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Matthew Rensch, parochial vicar at Christ the King Church. Remembrances were offered by Sharon Sharp and U.S. Marshall Paul Whelton. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Ludlow.
