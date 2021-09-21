Donna M. Sparks RUTLAND — Donna M. Sparks, 71, died Sept. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Rutland, the daughter of Mary (Albano) and Frederick Holland Sr. She graduated from Rutland High School. Ms. Sparks was a deli manager at Grand Union and Irving Convenience Store. Survivors include three sons, Thomas, Brian and Chris Berry, all of Rutland; two siblings, Frederick Holland Jr., of Shrewsbury, Judith Holland, of Saratoga, New York; two granddaughters; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, David Sparks Sr., in 2014. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
