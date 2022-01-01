Donna Monroe Boretos RUTLAND — On Dec, 26, 2021, Donna Monroe Boretos, beloved wife of the late James W. Boretos. devoted mother of her daughter, Christina L. Boretos, of Highland, Maryland, loving sister of Ronald S. Monroe, of Torrance, California, loving fur-momma her very special cat, Trouble. She was predeceased by her parents, O.S. Monroe and Orella Baker Monroe. Donna was a 1957 graduate of Rutland High School and a 1960 graduate of the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing. Throughout the years, she maintained strong friendships with many of her schoolmates... without the use of social media! On March 25, 1961, she wed James W. Boretos in a ceremony at the United Methodist Church in Rutland, Vermont. They were married for 43 years until his untimely death in 2004. During those years, they lived in Vermont, New York and Maryland making new friends along the way. She worked as a nurse in all those locations until she and Jim had an opportunity to take work trips. They loved travel and were able to enjoy many leisure trips both domestic and international. Ireland was a favorite destination as was anyplace that they traveled to with George and Charlene Boretos. She also enjoyed gardening, chocolate, needlework, chocolate, reading, more chocolate and spending time with family and friends. She grew up in the Methodist Church and was very active in her youth and continued her membership supporting various missions until her death. In recent years, her health began to decline but she still enjoyed a visit to Vermont each year. She loved reunions, both school and family, and is undoubtedly annoyed that she will miss the Baker family reunion next summer. Being there in spirit just isn’t the same. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Clifford Funeral Home. A funeral service will directly follow. Burial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donna would appreciate donations made to the RHS Class of 1957 AEP Scholarship Fund. Please mail your donation to: Rutland Public School Foundation, 6 Church St., Rutland, VT 05701and be sure to include AEP Scholarship in the memo field on checks. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Boretos family may be shared at www.cliffordfuneralhome.com
