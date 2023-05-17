Donna R. Perry IRA — Donna R. Perry, 72 passed from death to life on Mother’s Day in the presence of her loving family at their family campground. Donna was born May 7th, 1951, in Rutland, VT. Daughter of Thomas and Rita (Leliukas) Ascoli. She was a graduate in 1969 from West Rutland High School continuing to receive an associate degree in business at Champlain College. On October 23, 1971, she married Ralph H. Perry, Jr. at Sacred Heart Church in West Rutland. Donna was employed locally as a florist and customer service representative. She was a member of the reunion gospel band and multiple praise teams. Donna enjoyed camping, crocheting and tending to her houseplants. She was known for her meatballs and tuna casserole. Surviving is her husband Ralph of West Rutland, a daughter Christy Davis and husband Elroy of West Rutland, two sons, Timothy Perry and wife Casandra of Ira, and Daniel Perry and wife Tabitha of Ira, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held Friday May 19, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A Private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Ira. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Ira Volunteer Fire Department 2659 Route 133 Ira Vt 05777
