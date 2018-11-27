Donna S. Finch PROCTOR - Donna S. Finch, 76, of Proctor, passed away peacefully with her beloved husband and sister by her side at the Rutland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018. Donna was born in Rutland June 4, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Laaksonen) Ostrowski. She graduated from Proctor High School and married her sweetheart, George W. Finch. She looked forward to starting the day with a game of cards or board game with George while they finished their morning coffee. She loved to read mysteries and make arts and crafts. She shared these joys with her sister and granddaughter. Donna was devoted to her family, friends and animals and always put their needs before her own. She touched many hearts over the past 76 years and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, George; their two children Michael Finch, of Proctor, and Penny Hogan and husband Patrick and granddaughter Sally, of West Rutland; her sister, Susan Davis, of Rutland Town; two nieces Heather Davis and Dawn Davis, both of Rutland. There will be no calling hours and a private gathering will be held in the future at the family home. In Donna’s memory, please send donations to Dick Snyder Emergency Fund, c/o Rutland Veterinary Clinic and Surgical Center, 90 East Pittsford Road, Rutland Town, VT 05701; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.