Donna Valway Herrick DANBY — Donna V. Herrick 73, of Danby, VT passed away Jan. 13, 2022 of brain cancer after almost 2 years of pancreatic cancer. Donna was born in N.H. to Donald and Edith Valway on Dec. 7, 1949. Donna married George Herrick III of Danby 4 Corners on July 1, 1983 where she resided the rest of her life. Donna was a graduate of N.H. University and a G.E. apprentice program where she worked until her retirement, except for a short stint with the U.S. Postal Service. Donna is survived by her husband George Herrick, a sister Sarah of New Mexico and Andrea of Maine. Donna was into sheep and wood products, she had many champion fleeces known all over New England. She loved the song birds and her garden. Donna was overjoyed with the trips she took to Ireland with her sister Sarah and best friend Gabrielle McDermit, also trips to Maine. To continue in her giving, she donated her body to The Boston University. She was predeceased by her father and mother.
