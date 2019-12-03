Donna Wheeler NORTH CHITTENDEN — Donna Wheeler, 60, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born May 12, 1959, in Fairbanks, Alaska, the daughter of Robert A. and Dorothy Anna (Bisson) Babcock. She married Elmer Wheeler Aug. 14, 1984. Mrs. Wheeler worked at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Fish Hatchery for several years. She enjoyed fishing, raising birds, fossil, rock and mineral collecting. Survivors include her husband, of North Chittenden; three sisters Deborah Norman, of Chester, Karen Lemnah, of Manchester, Reneé Babcock, of Rutland; two brothers Val Babcock, of Pittsford, Verne Babcock, of Virginia; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father Oct. 4, 2005; and her mother March 10, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
