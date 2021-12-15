Dora Eitapence CASTLETON — Dora “Dorrie” Eitapence passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Vermont, to Dale and Virginia (Morris) Pike. She was a graduate of Black River High School. Dorrie resided in Newport, New Hampshire, and the Rutland, Vermont, area for most of her life. She was currently employed at Jiffy Mart in Rutland which was formerly Mac’s Market. Dorrie enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, all animals and football, especially the New England Patriots. She is survived by her sons, Shawn Eitapence and his wife, Star, of Claremont, New Hampshire, and Jason Eitapence, of Newport, New Hampshire; her mother, Virginia Moore, of North Clarendon, Vermont; her three granddaughters, Lexi, Amaya and Izabela Eitapence, of Claremont, New Hampshire; her five siblings, Lonnie Pike and Shelley Goldfarb, both of Stratton, Vermont, Janie Sydorowich, Ludlow, Vermont, Alicia Lowe, Florida, her twin sister, Deborah Baker, of Danby, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Karen; her father; sister, Linda Gonet, and brother, Stephen Pike. A celebration of life will be in the summer of 2022. “I’ll see ya when I see ya.” Memorial donations may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements made by Clifford Funeral Home.
