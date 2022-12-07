Dorcas Kinson Hart Miller COLCHESTER — Dorcas Hart Miller, 94, passed away November 24, 2022 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. She was predeceased by both of her husbands, Robert Hart and David S. Miller. She is survived by her sons Alan (Betsy) of Bakersfield, VT and Colin (Carin) of Hinesburg, VT; her grandchildren Deron, Willie (Liz), Robin (Seth) and Nick (Caitlin); and one great-granddaughter, Nora. She is also survived by David’s children, Patricia, David, Lee and Karl, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, but was predeceased by his son, Martin. Dorcas was born September 5, 1928 in Rutland, VT, the only child of Charles and Florence (Austin) Kinson. She attended Rutland schools, graduating from Rutland High School in 1946 and Green Mountain College in 1948. On November 17, 1951 she married Robert Hart in Union City, NJ. They moved to Rutland, VT, where their two sons were born, and then settled in Burlington’s New North End. After Robert’s passing, Dorcas married David Miller on January 1, 1990. Dorcas enjoyed travel, including many family trips to Maine over the years. She made a point of ordering and sharing lobster rolls on her 94th birthday this past September. She had a soft spot for a series of Siamese cats, mostly named Stretch, and a more recent tuxedo cat, simply named Kitty. Dorcas was a true people person and lived for her relationships. She adored her family as well as the many friends, neighbors, and caregivers that she came to know through the years. She was deeply grateful to visit with the many loved ones that made contact or visited during her time at the Respite House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the North Burlington Little League, c/o Chuck Schifilliti, P. O. Box 3016, Burlington, VT 05408.
