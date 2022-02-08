Dorcas Peck Melen RUTLAND — Dorcas Peck Melen passed from this world at the age of 94, during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after an extended illness. Dorcas was born on her family's farm in Clarendon Springs, Vermont, the daughter of Ralph Hale Peck and Irene Blanche Greenwood (Boisvert) Peck, on July 3, 1927. After she attended the single-room schoolhouse on Tower Hill in the Springs, the family moved to Rutland City, where Dorcas completed Meldon School and was graduated from Rutland High School with the Class of 1945. After high school, Dorcas went to work for A. Tuttle Patterson's accounting firm; while working there, she met her future husband, Bernie. Dorcas married Bernard G. Melen at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland, on May 31, 1950. Bernie and Dorcas raised four sons in Rutland, while Dorcas continued her professional career. Dorcas first worked for Commercial Credit Corp. in Rutland, and then accepted a position as bookkeeper for General Motors Acceptance Corp. When GMAC's Rutland office closed during a corporate reorganization, Dorcas was promoted to bookkeeping supervisor and transferred to the regional office in Colonie, New York. Dorcas continued working for GMAC until she retired in 1982, when she returned to live in Rutland until her death. Dorcas continued to be active until her illness. She and Bernie had enjoyed traveling extensively around the states and Canada prior to his death, and she continued traveling around the U.S. and Canada with her sons, visiting casinos, touring the Hawaiian Islands, and attending the International Fireworks Competition in Montreal, P.Q. Dorcas was also an avid bowler, and she and Bernie were well-known along the professional bowlers' tour. Dorcas was a founding member of the Vermont chapters of the Professional Bowlers' Association, American Bowling Congress and the Women's International Bowling Congress. Dorcas continued to bowl until her illness, and she and 'the girls from Rutland were regular competitors in the Women's International Bowling tournaments around the country. Dorcas was predeceased by both her parents; her husband, Bernard, in 1973; her youngest son, Donn, in 2017; her brothers, Arthur E. Peck and his wife, Edith, of Winstead, Connecticut, and Elmer R. Peck and his wife, Maxine, of Rutland. She is survived by three sons, Laurence "Larry," of Cavendish, Vermont, Marc, of Rutland, and Scott, of Waitsfield, Vermont; her grandson, Matthew and his wife, Anna, and three great-grandsons, of Moretown, Vermont; six nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren; as well as several cousins of her generation, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Dorcas' request, there are no calling hours, and burial will be in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.