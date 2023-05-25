Doreen Beauchamp RUTLAND — Doreen Burke Beauchamp of Rutland, Vermont passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Doreen was born on July 6, 1928 at Maple Shade Farm to William J. Burke and Teresa Hanley Burke. She was a member of the 1946 graduating class of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. Upon graduating, she worked at New England Telephone Company for many years as well as the Rutland Herald. Just a few years later she met her future husband, Alfred J. Beauchamp. They married in April of 1952 at St. Peter’s Church in Rutland. They would remain in Rutland where they made their home and raised three children, Philip, Lisa and Maria. Doreen was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and was active in the church in several ways from teaching CCD, as a member of St. Ann’s Society and through offering her artistic talent decorating the church for many religious holidays. In her younger years, Doreen enjoyed hiking Deer’s Leap and skiing at Pico where she and Al helped form the Pico Ski Club. Also, as a couple, they traveled to many countries and throughout the U.S. Leaving her children was difficult but Al would always persuade her to go. Doreen was an artist, had an amazing eye for decorating and a flare for fashion. She enjoyed gardening, was a wonderful cook and made even the simplest dinners seem special. Those who knew her well would find it hard to say they ever saw her in jeans or sneakers, would say she had grace, loved her family and friends with all her heart and was kind in ways that can’t be put into words but were fortunate enough to experience first hand. From supporting her husband throughout his career and political journey, to raising their three children, Doreen was alway present and available to them every step of they way. Doreen is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Alfred J. Beauchamp; her two brothers Barry and William Burke as well as five sisters Carmen McDonald, Geraldine McGarry, Wilma Selleck, Francis Shouldice and Eileen Hadeka. She is survived by her children, Philip Beauchamp of Rutland, Lisa Beauchamp of Rutland, Maria Barnard and her husband William of Newport, New Hampshire; granddaughter Celeste Hanna of Moultonborough, NH; grandsons William Barnard and his wife Jessica of Weare, NH, Bryan Barnard of Manchester, NH and great granddaughter, Rylee Barnard of Weare, NH as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The family would like to thank BAYADA Home Health Care and Hospice for their compassionate care, kindness and love shown to Doreen over the past several months. It was a true blessing. A funeral will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at St. Peter’s Church. A reception will follow at the Rutland Country Club. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
