Doreen P. Ballantine PROCTOR — Doreen P. Ballantine, 84, died June 18, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 20, 1935, the daughter of Beatrice L. Ballantine. She was a graduate of Rutland High School. Ms. Ballantine retired from General Electric Co. where she earned recognition for perfect attendance during four of the many years she worked there. She was a member of Rutland American Legion and VFW. She enjoyed country music dancing, traveling, playing bingo, going to casinos and shopping. Survivors include a daughter, Jody Lea Kibbey; a sister, Leona Bergstrom; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ms. Ballantine was predeceased by a daughter, Alicia Jean Ballantine-Miles; and a sister, Lorraine Ballard. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
