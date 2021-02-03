Doreena A. Frappier CENTER RUTLAND — Doreena A. Frappier, 74, formerly of Center Rutland, died Jan. 28, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Prattsburgh, New York. She was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Millinocket, Maine, the daughter of Harold and Stella C. (King) Bishop. Survivors include four children, Rhonda Clark of Prattsburgh, New York, Richard, Coy and Charles Miner, all of Rutland. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Frappier, in 1995. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
