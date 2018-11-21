Doris B. Clark SPRINGFIELD - Doris B. Clark, 93, formerly of Springfield and Wardsboro, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. She was born June 19, 1925, in Windham, the daughter of Leon and Sadie (Underwood) Bills. She worked as a nanny in private homes and also owned and operated a day care/child care business for many years. Survivors include four children Roger Fuller, of Cavendish, Ellen Fuller, of Marlboro, Sarah Wilcox, of Springfield, Bonnie Bedi, of Sylvester, Georgia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Fuller Sr., Aug. 1, 1992; two sons Lester and Kenneth Fuller Jr.; and her siblings. A service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; or Cedar Hill Health Care Center Activities Fund, 49 Cedar Hill Drive, Windsor, VT 05089. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
