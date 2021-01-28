Doris (Brown) Pelletier BOMOSEEN — Doris Evelyn (Brown) Pelletier, 94, of Bomoseen, died Monday evening, Jan. 25, 2021. She was born Feb. 7, 1926, in West Castleton, the daughter of Carroll and Florence (Mallette) Brown. Mrs. Pelletier graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1944. Prior to her marriage, she worked as a seamstress and waitress. She married John B. Pelletier on May 6, 1947. Mrs. Pelletier was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. Survivors include three sons, John and his wife, Judith Pelletier, of Rockingham, Vermont, Anthony Pelletier of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Michael Pelletier and his wife, Suzanne, of Germantown, New York; two daughters, Susan Phillips and her husband, Danny, of Madisonville, Tennessee, and Lisa Pelletier of Bomoseen, Vermont; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John, on Nov. 25, 2010; two brothers, Burton Brown and Joseph Brown; and a sister, Charlotte Brown. She spent her last few years under the loving care of Misty Heather Morn Community Care Center. A funeral service will be held at a later date at St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Misty Heather Morn Community Care Center, P.O. Box 176, Hydeville, VT 05750.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.