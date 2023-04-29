Doris Brown CASTLETON — A memorial service for Doris Brown, 77, of Bomoseen, who died Saturday, April 15, 2023, will be held at 4:00pm pm on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Poultney Methodist Church. A celebration of life will follow at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge.
