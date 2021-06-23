Doris C. Hoare PITTSFORD — Doris C. Hoare, 95, of Pittsford, Vermont, passed away June 20, 2021, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born in Proctor, Vermont, Dec. 31, 1925, to Thirza (Moran) and William Champine. Doris graduated from Pittsford High School and went on to earn her BS from Castleton College in 1946 and a master’s degree in Education from The University of Vermont in 1967. Her love of children led her to a long career in education. She taught grades one through six at Barstow School, a one-room schoolhouse in Chittenden, Vermont, from 1946 through 1960. From 1960 through 1973, she was an elementary supervisor with Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union. Doris completed her career as Assistant Professor of Education at Castleton College. Doris was active in many professional organizations, including New England Reading Association, Vermont Reading Council, Elementary Principals Organization, Association for Curriculum Development, and Vermont Association of School Administrators. She somehow also found time to volunteer at Pittsford Historical Society, Pittsford Congregational Church and others. Doris married Henry Hoare May 1, 1971, and together, enjoyed snowmobiling, camping in their RV, gardening, card games and dining out with their many friends and family. They especially enjoyed their trips to Nantucket and Aruba. Doris loved to knit gifts and was a loyal Red Sox fan, much to the consternation of her sister, Marion, a staunch Yankees fan. Family was very important to Doris, spending most Sundays, holidays and all birthdays with her large family at her brother Marvin’s Brandon camp, or at the family home on Elm Street in Pittsford. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Henry Hoare; her parents, Thirza and William Champine; sister Janet C. Mason; and brothers Marvin and Lee Champine. Left to cherish her memory are sister Marion Worosila, of Pittsford; sister-in-law Barbara Champine, of Florence, Vermont; and niece Debbie Petroski (Douglas), of Queensbury, New York. The family wishes special thanks to friends Anna Mitchell and Carol Parker, whose devotion and kindness to Doris was invaluable over many years. Also, thanks to Tina Butler, Rose Locasio, Diane Nelson, Rebecca Davenport and June Aldo. A private graveside service and interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are directed by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Online condolences and remembrances can be made at www.barnardfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Doris can be made to St. Jude Childrens' Research, Rutland County Humane Society, or Pittsford Congregational Church.
