Doris C. VanLew WHITEHALL, NY — The graveside service for Doris C. VanLew, 83 of Whitehall, NY and formerly of Fair Haven, VT, who died Jan 8, 2023 will be held 3pm Friday May 5th 2023 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery
