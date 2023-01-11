Doris C. VanLew WHITEHALL, NY — Doris C. VanLew, 83 of Whitehall, NY and formerly of Fair Haven, VT, died Sunday morning, January 8, 2023 at her home. She was born on Dec 17, 1939 in Fair Haven, the daughter of Charles and Eleanor (Ranney) Fowler. Following her graduation from Fair Haven High School, she enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corp until her honorable discharge. Survivors include a son, Charles VanLew and his wife Rose Anne, a granddaughter DiAnne VanLew, all of Fair Haven, a sister Della Briggs of Oxford, Ct., and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Dianne Fowler, and 2 brothers, Delbert Fowler and Donald “Butch” Fowler. The family would like to give a special thank you to nieces, Tina and Sammie, for their care and compassion to their Aunt DoDo. They would also like to thank the First Responders in Whitehall. Per Doris' wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven.Burial will be at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
