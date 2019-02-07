Doris E. Strong RUTLAND — Doris E. Strong, 89, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Rutland. She was born Aug. 12, 1929, in New Haven, the daughter of Arthur and Nina (Garvey) Kimball. Doris married Russell E. Strong Sr. on April 8, 1946. She worked for the Brandon Training School for over 35 years. She was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed playing bingo and loved her cat, Tate. Doris is survived by her children Judith Litchfield, of Texas, Barbara Brown, of Rutland, Russell Strong Jr., of California, Richard Strong, of Milton, Kathy Porter, of Colorado, and Cheryl Ryan, of Rutland; by her eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell, of over 60 years; her parents; and her brother, Chester Kimball, of New Haven. The family would like to say a special thank you to the VNA and Hospice of Rutland who provided such excellent care and comfort, Doris’ aides Patty and Lyz, and her special confidant, Francie, as well as a sincere thank you to the 5th floor nurses at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Southwest Region of Vermont, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.