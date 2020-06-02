Doris (Ellis) MacDonald LUDLOW — Doris “Dodo” Ellis MacDonald, 94, passed away on May 30, 2020, at the home where she was born. Born in Ludlow Jan. 9, 1926, to the parents of Albert and Mildred (Stone) Ellis, she graduated from Black River High School in 1944. Doris married Leonard MacDonald in 1949; he passed away in 1997. She moved to North Hampton, Massachusetts, where she worked for over five years. She also worked at Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield and Mack Molding in Cavendish. Surviving are a niece, Cindy Devereux Berge of Fort Myers, Florida; three nephews from Belmont, Douglas, Dennis and Dana Devereux. Dana took good care of her to achieve 94 years of life. She was predeceased by her only sibling, Hazel Devereux, who died in 2005. A private burial service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Memorial contributions may be made to Ludlow American Legion Post 36 or Ludlow Ambulance Service. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
