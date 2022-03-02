Doris H. Wilkins LUDLOW — Doris H. Wilkins, 83, died Friday Feb. 25, 2022. She was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Ludlow, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Holcomb) Wilkins. She graduated from Black River High School and Rutland Business College. Ms. Wilkins was employed as a secretary at a Rutland insurance agency until her retirement. She then worked at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow for several years. She was a seamstress and enjoyed yearly vacations to Saco, Maine. Survivors include her siblings, Katherine Starks, Sandra Tyrrell, Nancy Brown, all of Proctorsville, Sue Bates, of Cavendish, Kenneth Wilkins, of Ludlow. She was predeceased by her siblings, Donald, Albert and Delores Wilkins. The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Calvary Church in Proctorsville. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
