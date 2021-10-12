Doris J. Schneider TINMOUTH – Doris Jane Schneider, affectionately known as Unci (oohn-chee), began her next journey on Sept. 20, 2021, the evening of the full harvest moon. She died peacefully at her home in Tinmouth, surrounded by her three children and devoted German Shepherd, Piper. Unci (Lakota for grandmother) was one of a kind and will be remembered for her tenacity, grace, sense of humor, fierce independence, and wisdom. She possessed many superpowers including energy healing, baking, sewing, and had a deep connection with the natural world. Born Nov. 20, 1949, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Mattie Kitchen, and grew up on the family dairy farm in Berwick, Pennsylvania, along with her two surviving brothers before moving to Randolph, New Jersey, with her family as young woman. After graduating from Randolph High School, she worked as a receptionist, cake baker, administrative assistant and massage therapist, culminating with her own highly sought after energy healing practice of Jin Shin Jyutsu. She relocated to the Green Mountains in 2003. Unci had a passion for horticulture and gardening, devoting her days to tending flowers and vegetables alongside a variety of free-range hens. She believed and practiced eastern holistic modalities. Her home was bursting with books on animal wisdom, astrology, homeopathy, Spirituality, and home-fix-er-upper manuals reflecting Doris’ lifelong love of learning and expansion. Native American culture was magnetic to her, and despite not being Lakota, she honored many of their traditions including having a teepee where full moon and drumming rituals would be enjoyed by the family. More than anything else, she loved everyone being together and beating to her own drum. During her time on Earth, she imparted her strength, and “tough as nails” values on her family and friends. With determination and a power saw, she took care of removing her own cast from a broken ankle, a wall that got in the way of the sofa and any doorway that wasn’t “wide enough.” She is survived by daughters, Linda Cowperthwaite (husband Sean Cowperthwaite) of Manchester; Amy Thebault Livingston (husband Zander Livingston) of Rupert; and son, Mark Schneider (wife Amber Schneider) of Poultney. Unci loved her grandchildren and went out of her way to make them all feel special, unique, and loved. Lily Thebault, John Cowperthwaite, Lucy Cowperthwaite, Austin Schneider, and Colt Schneider will miss their Unci-La and hold her in their hearts with fond and loving memories. A family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
