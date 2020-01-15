Doris M. Shellmer MENDON — Doris M. Shellmer, 94, died on Jan.12, 2020, at the Meadows, passing peacefully into God’s arms. She was predeceased by her brothers Louis II and Richard. Her Christian faith gave her strength and comfort causing her life to be an example to her family of how to live a thoughtful, generous and caring life. She was a lifelong learner, avid reader, volunteered for many organizations, enjoyed playing bridge, and loved watching tennis. She was born March 1, 1925, in Green Village, NJ, the daughter of Louis and Marie Hinds. She was loved and honored by her surviving children Susan Boyer and husband Paul, Beth Smith and husband David, Tim Shellmer and wife Heidi; her grandchildren Eric, Rachel, Leah, Grace, Zachary; and also six great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics. A memorial service will be held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Saturday, Feb. 1. Calling hours at 1 p.m., memorial service at 2, with reception to follow.
