Doris M. Turco CHESTER — Doris M. Turco, 96, died Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, at the home of Robert and Susan Turco, after a brief illness. She was born at Springfield Hospital on Sept. 3, 1924, to Lauren and Charlotte (Renaud) Clark. Doris and her twin sister, Dorothy, were the first twins born at Springfield Hospital. Doris attended schools in Springfield, graduating from Springfield High School with the class of 1942. She married Walter R. Turco at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield on Oct. 9, 1944. Doris enjoyed cooking and was especially well-known for her delicious spaghetti and her donuts. She also enjoyed reading and sewing. She was a wonderful seamstress. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of Chester. Doris is survived by her son, W. Robert Turco and his wife, Susie, of Chester; and by her daughter, Jane Milnes of Clarendon. She is survived by her beloved twin sister, Dotty Pease of Springfield; sister, Eleanor Swanson of Farmington, Connecticut; and brother, Roger Clark of Rutland. Doris is also survived by her grandson, Justin Turco and his wife, Tammy; granddaughters, Sara Yake and her husband, John, and Hannah Monier and her husband, Russell. She leaves her most beloved great-grandchildren, Brodie and Shiloh Yake, Molly and Maggie Turco, and Kyle and Jeb Monier; and many nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 2003; her son, Michael, in 1980; by her parents; and by her siblings, sisters Elizabeth "Betty" Babson and Evelyn Carley, brothers Luther, Robert and Norman Clark. Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice; Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road, Springfield, VT 05156; or Grace Cottage Hospital, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend, VT 05353. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
