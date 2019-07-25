Doris Rochelle Gero RUTLAND — Doris Rochelle Gero died July 22, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis, after a short illness. She was born Nov. 24, 1932, in St. Johnsbury, the youngest of nine children to Arthur and Rose (Parks) Camire. She spent her childhood in St. Johnsbury where she graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1950. In high school, she was a majorette with the high school band and enjoyed performing at concerts and social occasions. On Dec. 26, 1953, she married Leonard Gero at Notre Dame Church in St. Johnsbury. After Leonard finished his USAF commitment, they relocated to Rutland in 1962. She was a volunteer for March of Dimes and was in the Girl Scouts. In the 1970s, she began working in sales for Sarah Coventry Jewelry. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented seamstress. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Doris had a warm and engaging personality and was loved by all. Survivors include two daughters Michelle Evans, of Rutland, Elizabeth (Matthew) Riddell, of Buxton, ME; four sons Bryan (Denise), of West Rutland, Thomas (Gillian), of Monkton, Barry (Cindy), of Rutland, Scott, of San Antonio, TX; sister Bea (Gary) Normandeau; 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Leonard; three brothers John, Edward, Rene; and four sisters Rachel, Jean, Cecile, Rita. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Aldous Funeral Home.
