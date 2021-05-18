Doris V. Ibbetson MANCHESTER CENTER — The memorial service for Doris V. Ibbetson, 98, who died Jan. 1, 2021, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, where pandemic restrictions are in place. Burial will follow in Factory Point Cemetery in Manchester Center.
