Doris Vivian Ibbetson MANCHESTER CENTER — Doris Vivian Ibbetson died peacefully at her home on Jan. 1, 2021. She was born on Feb. 10, 1922, in East Dorset. She was predeceased by her siblings, Flora Mae Bushee (David), Earle Bowen (Martha), Worth “Bucky” Martindale Bowen (Gertrude), and Carl Ernest Bowen; her three older half-sisters, Regina Davis (Dola), Mamie King (Ernest) and Helen Sheldon (Harry); and her son-in-law, Gardner Larsen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.