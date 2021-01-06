Doris Vivian Ibbetson MANCHESTER CENTER — Another angel went to heaven when Doris Vivian Ibbetson died peacefully at her home on Jan. 1, 2021. She was born on Feb. 19, 1922, in East Dorset, the eldest daughter of the late Edwin Martindale Bowen and Rachel Vivian Parkinson. She was predeceased by her siblings, Flora Mae Bushee (David), Earle Bowen (Martha), Worth “Bucky” Martindale Bowen (Gertrude) and Carl Ernest Bowen; her three older half-sisters, Regina Davis (Dolan), Mamie King (Ernest) and Helen Sheldon (Harry); and her son-in-law, Gardner Larsen. Surviving Doris are daughter and primary caregiver, Nora G. Larsen; her sister-in-law, Marie Bowen (Carl); nephews and nieces, Linda and George Bushee and Karen Davis, Jean Stannard, Joan Hazelton and Jack Bowen, Edward, Richard and Terry Lee Bowen and Stephen and Michael Bowen; along with her extended family. Doris was educated in East Dorset and Manchester schools. She was predeceased by both her husbands, Russell J. Gay, Frederick Scarbo, and the love of her life, Alfred Ibbetson, whom she married on Oct. 23, 1982. In her early years, she worked cleaning homes and as a waitress at The Worthy Inn and L’auberge. In 1966, she became an inspector of helicopter blades for GE in Rutland during the Vietnam War. Doris was a voracious reader and loved working in her flower and vegetable garden, doing her oil paintings and baking. She traveled to Canada for Expo 66 and to visit family there and in California. Trips were also made to Hawaii, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, New Orleans, Maine, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia and most recently, on family vacations to Cape Cod. Most of all, Doris loved her family. She also enjoyed the company of her dogs and leaves her chihuahua, Tinkerbell. She was a member of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert; a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary Harned-Fowler VFW Post 6471; chaplain of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion; Manchester Historical Society; and Mount Equinox Grange #94. The family wishes to thank Doctors Robert Schwartz, Scott Rogge and Robert Giering, and her special caregiver, Betty Hazelton. Private interment services will be held at the convenience of the family. At a later COVID-19-free date, a celebration of her life will be held at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert. Donations may be made to the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert for her favorite project, the elevator fund, or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
