Doris W. Smith RUTLAND — Doris Wilson Smith, the matriarch of the Smith family, born in Newark, NJ, Jan. 20, 1920, is survived by her six children Judith Ritter, William Smith, Gregory Smith, Brian Smith, Donald Smith and Katherine De Mayo; her 15 grandchildren; her 15 great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-grandchild. Doris passed away Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, at the age of 99 years old, surrounded by family. Doris was a homemaker and a crossing guard. Predeceased by her husband, William Smith, Doris had a long and happy life. Doris was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. The funeral of Doris Wilson Smith was held in the Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover, NJ, on March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m.
