Dorothea J. (Breed) Parker rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Dorothea Josephine (Breed) Parker, 86, who died April 12, 2019, was held Monday, April 22, at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, officiated. The organist was Stu James. The eulogy was by Catherine Parker Winter. The bearers were Robert Jr., David and Samuel Parker, Ashley Carter, Jason Beatty, Bruce Winter and Christopher Manfredi. Burial followed in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. A reception was held at the church hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Fire Dept., 152 Pleasant St., Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
