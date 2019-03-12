Dorothy A. Babcick PITTSFORD - Dorothy Anna Babcock, 91 of Pittsford died Sunday afternoon March 10, 2019 at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. A complete obituary will be in at a later date Arrangements are pending with the Barnard Funeral Home Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763
