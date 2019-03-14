Dorothy A. Babcock PITTSFORD — Dorothy Anna Babcock, 91, of Pittsford died Sunday afternoon March 10, 2019 at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on January 18, 1928 in Rochester, Vermont, the daughter of Fred and Alene (Andrews) Bisson. Mrs. Babcock graduated from the Rochester High School and then cosmetology school in Montpelier and Burlington. She was employed as a hairdresser for several years and then worked at Whittemore's Store in Pittsford for over 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, word games, and picking blueberries. She loved life, her family, and friends. She saw the good in everyone and loved to socialize. Survivors include four daughters, Deborah Norman of Chester, Donna Wheeler of Pittsford, Karen Lemnah of Manchester and Reneé Babcock of Rutland; two sons, Val Babcock of Pittsford and Verne Babcock of Virginia; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robert A. Babcock on October 4, 2005, also by a granddaughter Sarah Babcock and a brother Richard Bisson. A graveside service will be later at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. Arrangements are by the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.