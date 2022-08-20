Dorothy A. Sprague RUTLAND TOWN — Dorothy Ann Sprague, 74, of Rutland Town died Wednesday evening August 17, 2022 at her residence following a long illness. She was born on August 11, 1948, in St. Albans the daughter of Napoleon and Kathleen “Effie” (Buzzell) Stanhope. Mrs. Sprague had been employed as a receptionist by the State of Vermont for many years. Survivors include her daughter and caregiver Carrie Gibbs, a step-son Chad Blair, 2 grandchildren Spencer Gibbs and Erma Taplin, 2 sisters Beverly Cook, and Susan Stanhope, 2 brothers Leonard Stanhope and his wife Linda and Thomas Stanhope and his wife Sandi, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Gary Wilbur Sprague on May 10, 2018 and a brother Napoleon Stanhope Jr. Friends may call on Tuesday August 23, 2022 from 3pm until 5pm at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland VT. A service will follow Tuesday at 5pm at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date in the Forestdale Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers she had and Bayada Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, Vt. 05763.
