Dorothy (Barnes) Lougee RUTLAND — Dorothy J. (Barnes) Lougee, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Dec. 23, 2021, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Dorothy, or “Dot” to many, was born on Feb. 9, 1944, in Ayer, Massachusetts, to Kenneth and Barbara (LaBay) Barnes. She was the oldest of four siblings. Anyone who knew “Dot” knew she was a feisty soul who was never afraid to speak her mind, they also knew she loved with the same amount of intensity. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Lougee, who was the love of her life for more than 59 years. She was the dear mother to two loving children and grandmother to two grandsons. She enjoyed gardening, going to bingo, playing cards, keeping in touch with friends, traveling, cooking, baking and hosting get-togethers. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Barbara Barnes (Island Pond, Vermont); and sister, Ruth Joseph (Derby Line, Vermont). She leaves behind her husband, Richard Lougee (Naples, Florida); son, Kenneth (Wanda) Lougee (Chittenden, Vermont); daughter, Barbara (Douglas P.) Lougee (South Burlington, Vermont); grandsons, Morgan Lougee (Chicago, Illinois), Nathan Lougee (Burlington, Vermont); brother, Maurice Barnes (Island Pond, Vermont); sister, Gloria Barnes (Burlington, Vermont); and many cousins, nieces and friends. “We know that we can’t have you, but we are happy knowing that the angels finally have you back. Goodbye to a wonderful wife and a beautiful mother until we meet again.” Dorothy requested no services. A celebration of her life will be held this summer where her ashes will be spread at a place she chose in Island Pond, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland, Vermont, in her name.
