Dorothy C. Paul RUTLAND — Dorothy C. Paul, 82, of Rutland, died July 22, 2019, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Aug.16, 1936, in Rutland, the daughter of John William and Cecelia (Weidemann) Paul. Dot graduated from Rutland High School and later, from Castleton State College, where she received her B.A. in Education. She was a teacher in Ludlow, before moving to New York state. Dot was a director for both the Hempstead, NY, Recreation Department and later, the Rutland Rec Department, as director of the Senior Center. Dot was a lifelong active member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Survivors include her four nephews Stephen Miller, Carl Miller, William Miller, all of Rutland, and Robert Miller, of Barre. Dot was a special aunt to her nephews, as she always remembered their birthdays and spent special holidays with them. She was predeceased by her sister, Lillian Paul Miller. The memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Liam Muller, rector, officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way of Rutland County, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
