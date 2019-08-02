Dorothy C. Paul rites RUTLAND — The celebration of life service for Dorothy C. Paul, 82, who died July 22, 2019, was held Wednesday, July 31, at Trinity Episcopal Church Chapel. The Rev. Liam Muller, rector, officiated. Organist was James Cassarino. Burial was in Trinity Memorial Garden. A reception was held in the Trinity Church library. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.