Dorothy Churchill PITTSFORD — Dorothy Churchill, 97, of Pittsford, died Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Pines at Rutland. She was born May 14, 1922, in Pittsford, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Greeno) Terounzo. Mrs. Churchill grew up in Pittsford, graduating from the Pittsford High School. Survivors include a son, David Churchill and wife Jeannie, of Rutland; a daughter, Betsy Eugair and husband Tom, of Pittsford; a brother, Thomas Terounzo, of Pittsford; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, William C. "Bill" Churchill, on March 21, 2017; a daughter-in-law, Chris, in 2016; sisters Helen Pelkey, Francis Pelkey and Mary Thayer; and a brother, Eddie Terounzo. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. The family would like to thank the staff at the Pines, her special friends she has left behind and her witch and boyfriend for the care and compassion you provided her. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pines at Rutland Patients Activities Fund.
