Dorothy Churchill PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Dorothy Churchill, 97, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford, followed by a celebration of her life at the Eugair residence, Terounzo Road in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to The Pines at Rutland Patients Activities Fund. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
