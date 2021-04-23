Dorothy (Davison) Tifft PAWLET — Dorothy (Davison) Tifft, 87, of Pawlet, Vermont, passed away peacefully in her home on April 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Dot was born on Feb. 21, 1934, in Danby, Vermont, the daughter of Wendall and Nancie (Bromley) Davison. She grew up in Danby and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1952. On Sept. 27, 1952, she married Delmar Tifft and they were happily married for 47 years. Dot was one of the first waitresses to work at the Pawlet Station Restaurant and later worked for many years at the Dorset Inn. She was a loyal volunteer for the Pawlet firemen with their auctions and working at the game suppers. She enjoyed the Pawlet Community Church dinners for many years until her health failed. Dot was a member of the Pawlet Community Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. For over 20 years, Dot and Delmar would go to Maine in the spring and fall. The Friendship Motor Inn was their happy place, even when their children decided they should come sometimes and even the grandchildren would show up uninvited, but deeply loved. They also made many trips to the south and even west to see the Golden Arch. Dot enjoyed snowmobiling with her friends in her younger years, gardening, and in her later years, putting puzzles together with her family. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy and she was in her glory at the end having them all be with her sharing stories of their time with her. Dot was predeceased by her husband, Delmar Tifft (2000); and her sisters, Theresa "Terry" Landon and Marion (Davison) Tifft. She is survived by her loving children, Gordie (Jane) Tifft, Doreen (Gib) Mach, and Gale (Brian) Audy. There was nothing Dot loved more than her grandchildren who survive her, DeAnna Mach, Debra Mach (Tristan) Winpenny, Steven (Kim) Tifft, Lindsey (Chris) Parker, Ashley Audy, Hayden Audy and Lily Audy. She was blessed with beautiful great-grandchildren, Thatcher and Regan Winpenny, Libby and Brycen Audy, Jonathan Parker and Steven Tifft Jr., along with two great-granddaughters due in May. Dot is also survived by her brother, Wendall "Oty" Davison; her sister, Cindy Slocum; and her dear sister-in-law, Gladys Waite. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations may be made to the Pawlet Community Church in Dot’s memory. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont, at 1 p.m. Friends may call on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Masks must be worn while in the building and social distancing practiced. Please be patient if there is a line as we are under restrictions in capacity.
