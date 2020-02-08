Dorothy E. Quelch rites PITTSFORD — A service for Dorothy E. Quelch was held Sept. 10, 2019, in Pittsford, Vermont, officiated by Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church Pastor Joel Tate. Ms. Quelch, who was born Dec. 21, 1930, passed away Feb. 10, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn, and daughter, Julie (her two sons); as well as her sons, Kenneth, Donald and Jeffrey (his son and granddaughter). She is also survived by her one older sister, May Hewey, and several nieces and nephews. Her late brother, Robert, was previously omitted from her obituary. Ms. Quelch was the youngest of her family.
